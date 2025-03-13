Right on the U.S.-Canadian border, Corey Fram's tourism marketing job has gotten a lot harder of late.

Fram is director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, which promotes a nature destination with castles, cruises, hikes and fishing enjoyed by Canadians and Americans. But he says U.S. President Donald Trump's continuous disparagement of Canada is taking a toll.

"We have had to switch gears a bit," Fram said from his office near the 1,800 tiny scenic islands that dot the St. Lawrence River framed by New York state and Ontario province.