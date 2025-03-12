The government has compiled a policy to make full use of nuclear power — a major shift from its stance of reducing the country's dependence on such energy adopted in the wake of the triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant 14 years ago.

As reasons for the about-face, the government cited the need to ensure stable electricity supplies and secure carbon-free energy sources.

But it is uncertain whether the policy shift can obtain public understanding, with many still concerned about the safety of nuclear power following the meltdown at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings plant in Fukushima Prefecture, which was heavily damaged in the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.