Hong Kong's edge as a financial hub will erode further as the city becomes embroiled in China-U.S. tensions, with the flash sale of a Hong Kong-owned global ports business highlighting geopolitical volatility, executives and analysts said.

The former British colony is caught in the eye of a storm between Beijing and Washington, underlined by the decision by conglomerate CK Hutchison, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, to sell its ports network, including assets along the Panama Canal, to a U.S. consortium led by BlackRock.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed in January that the Panama Canal was being operated by a Chinese company, has hailed the deal.