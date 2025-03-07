China's foreign minister said on Friday the country will "resolutely counter" pressure from the United States on the fentanyl issue, adding that major powers "should not bully the weak," in a veiled swipe at Washington.
Beijing also presented itself as a reliable global power in the midst of geopolitical turmoil and U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from international institutions, part of a clear appeal from Beijing to Europe and countries in the Global South.
The U.S. levied an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports this week over the continued flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the country, threatening to worsen a spiral of trade actions against China and other countries including Canada and Mexico.
