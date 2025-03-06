Fifteen people were injured in South Korea on Thursday after bombs dropped by fighter jets landed in a civilian district, damaging houses and a church during military exercises in Pocheon, the air force and the fire department said.
The Gyeonggi-do Bukbu Fire Services said in a statement that 15 people were wounded, out of which two were seriously hurt.
Pocheon is about 40 kilometers northeast of Seoul, near the heavily militarized border with North Korea.
