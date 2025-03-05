The health ministry on Wednesday issued a business improvement order to a clinic in Fukuoka, saying a range of stem cell treatments it offers violate the law on the safety of regenerative medicine.

Seijikai Fukuoka MSC Clinic, run by Dr. Kenji Fukamatsu, offers various stem cell treatments whose plans have not been submitted to the authorities, according to the ministry. The treatments include bone regeneration, skin care and therapies to combat cancer and preventing arteries from becoming hardened.

The clinic practices wide-ranging regenerative treatments using patient-derived cells and plasmas, the ministry said. Even in treatments for which plans were submitted, the clinic didn’t adhere to what is outlined in such plans or keep proper records, the ministry added.

Ministry officials inspected the clinic after receiving a tip-off about possible violations of the law last year. The ministry said it has not received any reports of ill effects arising from the clinic's treatments, however.

With Wednesday’s order, the clinic must submit plans on how it will prevent future violations of the law.

The clinic was closed on Wednesday, and no one working there was immediately available for comment.