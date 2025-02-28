The government decided at a Cabinet meeting Friday to spend an additional ¥106.8 billion ($710 million) from its fiscal 2024 budget reserve funds on disaster relief for areas hit by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024.

It will be the eighth round of relief using budget reserve funds for the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake, which takes the total to more than ¥820 billion.

This time, the aid includes ¥50 billion for a new system of grants for reconstruction of affected areas. The system was established at a meeting of the government's task force for the reconstruction of the peninsula ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

The new system, which was set up at the request of the Ishikawa Prefectural Government, is designed to be highly flexible in order to respond quickly to policy needs.

Also in the works is the allocation of ¥42.3 billion for disaster waste disposal, as well as ¥14.6 billion for the restoration of roads, ports and other infrastructure.