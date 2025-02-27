At least one person has been found dead and 84 houses have been destroyed as another wildfire broke out Wednesday in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, with the fire department and the Self-Defense Forces continuing their efforts to contain the fire, authorities said Thursday.

As some areas cannot yet be surveyed, the damage is expected to be more widespread.

“Since the fire broke out yesterday, the fire department, the fire brigade and other volunteers worked tirelessly through the night to extinguish the fire. I would like to once again express my gratitude to those workers,” Ofunato Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said at a news conference Thursday morning.