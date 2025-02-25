They hugged, they gripped hands, they touched knees and they backslapped. But they did not agree on everything.

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled the most touchy-feely bromance in world politics as they met on Monday for talks on Ukraine.

The pair have a long history of public displays of affection dating back to Trump's first term in power — and as Macron returned for Trump 2.0, it seemed like another lovefest.