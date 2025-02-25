Ukraine hosted European leaders on Monday to mark three years of all-out war with Russia since Moscow's invasion, while top U.S. officials stayed away in a clear illustration of President Donald Trump's lurch towards Moscow since returning to power.

Still reeling from Trump falsely calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," Kyiv said it was in the final stages of reaching a deal with Washington to provide U.S. access to its mineral wealth.

After meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said Zelenskyy could travel to Washington this week or next to seal the minerals agreement, which he called "very close," and suggested that the war in Ukraine could end within weeks. But he did not elaborate.