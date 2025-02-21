Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has offered strong words of support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, vowing continued backing at a meeting of the Group of Seven nations’ top diplomats in Johannesburg.

Amid tensions between Ukraine and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Iwaya stressed Thursday that Japan welcomed “various diplomatic efforts currently being made to achieve peace,” an apparent reference to the White House’s outreach to Russia in a bid to end the nearly 3-year-old war in Ukraine.

But he also reiterated the importance of standing up to Moscow, calling the war a “major challenge to the rule of law,” according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.