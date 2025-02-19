Ilias Roussos will never forget the day he was driven from his native island of Santorini with thousands of others by a quake barrage that shows little sign of slowing down after three weeks.

"Three of my children were crying, my wife was on edge too," the father of four, 54, said at a summer camp near Athens temporarily housing scores of people who were also forced to leave their homes.

One of Greece's top travel destinations, Santorini and its neighboring islands of Amorgos, Anafi and Ios have since January been rocked by thousands of tremors, including several of between 5.0 and 5.3 magnitude.