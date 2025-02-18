U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday during talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that any deal on the future of war-torn Gaza must boost regional security, the U.S. State Department said.

Rubio, who arrived from Israel accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, met the de facto ruler ahead of talks expected on Tuesday with a Russian delegation in the Saudi capital.

But the 500-day-old Israel-Hamas war dominated discussions, according to a State Department statement.