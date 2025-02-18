The new French ambassador to Singapore said on Monday that France and Europe do not want their Asian partners to have to choose between the United States and China.
Stephen Marchisio, who took office on Tuesday, said France sees increasing pressure, "maybe more on the U.S. side," that partners in Asia must make a choice.
"It's very important to say we can talk to everybody," he said. "We don't want anyone to choose."
