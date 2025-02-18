The government approved separate plans Tuesday to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% in the fiscal year from April 2035 — and by 73% in fiscal 2040 — compared with 2013 levels, and have renewables and nuclear power generate half and 20% of the country’s electricity, respectively, by 2040.

However, the new emissions target — which follows one under the current energy plan for a 46% reduction by fiscal 2030 — has been criticized as being insufficient to reach globally agreed climate targets. Concerns have also been raised over the decision-making process' speed and transparency.

Japan has been cautious about increasing dependence on nuclear power following the triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in 2011. But the government has made the shift amid predictions of higher electricity demand stemming from semiconductor production and data centers for artificial intelligence in the decades to come.