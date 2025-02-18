The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) may not approve the government's draft budget for fiscal 2025, its leader, Yoshihiko Noda, indicated Monday.

"Saying 'not prevent the budget's enactment within this fiscal year' is the best cooperation" that the CDP can extend to the ruling bloc, Noda told a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate. "The No. 1 opposition party's approval of the budget would be an act of concession."

The CDP has proposed fresh spending of some ¥3.79 trillion ($24.98 billion) that includes the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax rate and the provision of free school lunches, along with financial resources for them including those secured through a review of reserves and other state funds.