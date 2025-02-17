Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pledged to build an "east-west economy” with oil and gas pipelines stretching from Alberta to the Maritime provinces as part of a sweeping plan to respond to U.S. tariff threats.

In a major speech Saturday, the opposition leader aimed to persuade Canadians that he’s the best candidate to lead the country in a looming tariff war with its largest trading partner. He promised to hit back hard against any levies imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, while revamping the natural-resources sector to fortify the country’s economy against threats from its southern neighbor.

"We have to be prepared for the worst,” Poilievre told a crowd of nearly 2,000 supporters in Ottawa, many draped in red and white. "We can no longer depend on the Americans alone for our trade. We can no longer think of them as our back-up defense. These threats, my friends, are a wake-up call.”