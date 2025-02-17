At a time of population decline and swelling social security expenditure, it’s high time for the public to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s pension system and how it could be overhauled.

This was the message former digital minister Taro Kono, 62, delivered as he welcomed members of the press and some of his fellow Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers last Thursday in the first session of a new study group scheduled to gather three more times over the next month.

Attended by over a dozen reporters and approximately 15 lawmakers, the study group offered Kono an opportunity to tentatively step back into the limelight after an unusually quiet period.