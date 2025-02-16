Senior officials from the U.S. and Russia are meeting this week in Saudi Arabia to pave the way for a potential leaders’ summit as soon as the end of the month to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Details of the meeting and the list of attendees are still being worked out, but people briefed on the plans said the group is likely to comprise national security advisers. The aim is to lock in a date before the holy month of Ramadan starts in March, a person said.

Most Europeans have so far not been informed, according to another official who spoke on condition of anonymity. And while officials from Ukraine are expected, they also don’t appear to be fully in the loop on the preparations.