Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs and claim territory from key U.S. security partners have given Xi Jinping an opening to advance China’s global reputation. The question now is whether he can take advantage.

Xi began that outreach last week, meeting South Korea’s parliamentary speaker one-on-one for the first time in 11 years and touting growing tourism ties. That talk with a key U.S. ally followed a flurry of diplomacy with leaders from Pakistan, Thailand and Brunei.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday carried the charm offensive to London, where a thawing of ties based on boosting trade is underway, before heading to Germany for Europe’s top security conference.