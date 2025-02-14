Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will hold his first trilateral meeting with his counterparts from the U.S. and South Korea on Saturday, on the sidelines of a major multilateral security conference in Germany.

“By holding the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting on this occasion, we would like to take this opportunity to confirm that, with the inauguration of the new U.S. administration, Japan, the U.S. and South Korea will continue to unite and work together for regional peace and prosperity,” Iwaya told a news conference Friday.

“As the security environment in the region becomes increasingly severe, I believe that the strategic partnership between Japan, the U.S., and South Korea is more important than ever,” he added.