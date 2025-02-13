Kansai Electric Power on Thursday presented to Fukui Prefecture a proposal to double the amount of spent nuclear fuel it will ship from its nuclear plants in the prefecture to France.

The power utility proposed increasing the amount from the previously planned 200 tons in a draft revision of its plans for moving its spent nuclear fuel out of Fukui.

The draft also included a proposal to postpone the start of spent fuel shipments to a reprocessing plant under construction in the village of Rokkasho in Aomori Prefecture. The completion of the facility has been delayed.