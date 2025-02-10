China's foreign ministry said on Monday it had complained to Japan over "negative" references to China in a statement issued after a meeting between the leaders of Japan and the United States.

The "stern representations" and "strong dissatisfaction" was conveyed by the Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing's charge d'affaires, who explained to Liu Japan's position and reiterated the country's stance on its various concerns.

The embassy's statement did not elaborate on the discussions.