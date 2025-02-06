China’s repeated calls to remove a powerful U.S. missile system from Philippine territory are unlikely to be heeded anytime soon, as Manila not only trains its soldiers on the Typhon launcher but also plans to acquire its own midrange system, according to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

“We definitely have plans to acquire those types of capabilities, including our own MRC (midrange capability). That is in the pipeline,” Teodoro told The Japan Times in a recent interview. He did not specify whether Manila is aiming to acquire the Typhon or a similar system to boost deterrence.

His remarks come as Manila continues to hike military spending while also eyeing off-budget measures such as long-term private loans to fund military modernization programs.