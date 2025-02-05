Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has hinted at plans to introduce same-day admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition, set to be held in the city of Osaka.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Wednesday, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, asked Ishiba to improve the ways tickets for entry are being sold, citing currently sluggish advance ticket sales.

"We want to make arrangements so that people can buy same-day tickets," Ishiba said.

To avoid congestion at the venue for the event, set to start in April, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition calls on people to purchase advance tickets and to reserve admission times.

"We will consider everything to avoid a situation where it is difficult to buy tickets due to chaos and long lines of people," the prime minister said.

As of Jan. 29, the number of advance tickets sold stood at some 7.66 million — about the half of the target number.