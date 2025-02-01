Ranks of Hamas fighters formed up on Gaza's beachfront on Saturday for the handover of an Israeli American hostage in a show of force against the dramatic backdrop of breaking waves.
In Gaza City a stage had been erected at a harbor for the handover of Keith Siegel.
Green Hamas and Palestinian flags flapped in a strong sea breeze near a fisherman's wharf.
