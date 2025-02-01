U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit him next week at the White House and he looks forward to the conversation.

"They’re coming in to speak to me and I’m looking forward to it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The meeting is expected to take place on Friday, Feb. 7. the Asahi Shimbun reported on Thursday that the leaders of the two long-time allies will discuss strengthening economic and security cooperation.