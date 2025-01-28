As the world remembers Auschwitz, the German far right has pushed back against the country's tradition of Holocaust remembrance, now with backing from U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"I think there's too much of a focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that," the ally of U.S. President Donald Trump told an Alternative for Germany (AfD) rally in a video discussion over the weekend.

"Children should not be guilty for the sins of their great grandparents," he told supporters of the AfD, an anti-immigration party he has strongly supported ahead of Feb. 23 elections.