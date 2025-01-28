Nearly three decades after the fall of Indonesia's authoritarian leader Gen. Suharto, the nation's new president is causing unease among liberals and others by increasingly turning to the once-all-powerful military to carry out his governing vision.

Critics of President Prabowo Subianto point to the former defense minister's early actions as a worrying sign of his tendency to replace civilian functions with the military, raising comparisons to a Suharto-era doctrine called "dwifungsi" (“dual function”) that allowed the armed forces to crush dissent and dominate public life.

Just three months into office after sweeping to a landslide election victory last year, Prabowo has quickly expanded the armed forces' roles in several public areas — including running much of his flagship project to serve free school meals.