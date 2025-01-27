U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of an energy emergency opens the door to wield sweeping Cold War-era powers and little-known authorities to fast track pipelines, expand power grids and save struggling coal plants.

By invoking the country’s national and economic security, the plan lays the foundation for energy projects to move forward with unprecedented speed — even if it involves encroaching on habitat for endangered species or tapping powers usually reserved for wartime.

The president has directed federal agencies to scour statutes and regulations to find obscure rules allowing him to facilitate production of more oil, natural gas and electricity, as well as approve construction of the pipelines and power lines needed to move it.