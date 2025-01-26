The senior ranks of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet have made their choice on who they believe should replace him as Canada’s prime minister — and they’re throwing their weight behind Mark Carney.

Carney has secured the backing of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon. He will receive a public endorsement from Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Sunday, said a person close to Champagne.

The support shows that many ministers believe the former central banker is the best bet to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade threats and boost the Liberal Party’s electoral fortunes. They also strengthen Carney’s position in Quebec, traditionally a crucial bastion of Liberal support.