Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) aims to reach undecided voters in this summer's Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election using social media, Hirotada Ototake, adviser to the regional political party, said in a recent interview.

"Through social media outreach, we want to become an option for unaffiliated voters who have not decided for whom to vote" in the June 22 race, said Ototake, who is in charge of social media strategy for Tomin First.

"Tomin First thoroughly checks whether the information it sends out is accurate," he said, adding that "users also should be aware of the need to check whether information is true."