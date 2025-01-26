After 13 years in Hong Kong as a refugee, John received plane tickets that would grant his family new lives in the United States — only for them to be snatched away with a stroke of the pen by President Donald Trump.

Trump's executive order to suspend all refugee admissions and halt the U.S. asylum program, signed hours after taking office, has left adrift dozens in the Chinese city approved for U.S. resettlement.

John's scheduled flight to Los Angeles barely missed the Monday Jan. 27 deadline — had he been allowed to board, the executive order would have taken effect while he was in the air.