The Naha District Public Prosecutor's Office decided Thursday not to indict a U.S. Marine who had been investigated for alleged sexual assault in Okinawa Prefecture, citing insufficient evidence.

After comprehensive consideration, the office determined that it is difficult to build a case against the Marine, officials said.

The Marine, in his 30s, was referred to the prosecutor's office on Jan. 8 for allegedly sexually assaulting and injuring a woman indoors last November. He met the woman shortly before the incident, police sources said.

The Okinawa police department informed the prefectural government of the sexual assault case when it sent papers on the Marine to prosecutors, under a system introduced in July last year amid criticism for its failure to report similar cases in the past.