Local residents in the city of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, are on edge after animal remains were found buried in a flower bed, the second such occurrence in the prefecture this month.
According to local paper the Gifu Shimbun, a man living in the city’s Oze district called the police at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday after noticing animal remains haphazardly buried in his garden.
“I saw what looked like fur sticking out of a mound of soil. When I dug it up, I found what appeared to be an animal’s head,” he told authorities. “The fur was brown and whitish. It was disgusting.”
