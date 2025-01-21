Claudia Sheinbaum is pulling out all the stops to support the roughly 5 million undocumented Mexicans living in the U.S. Her administration has launched a panic app for those detained, lined up more than 2,600 lawyers and nearly 2,200 consulate workers, and her foreign minister has met with officials in every border state.

The rush of moves are meant to secure aid for migrants who are facing U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to carry out "the largest deportation operation” in the nation’s history.

The Mexican president’s efforts have taken off in the days and weeks since Trump threatened to impose economically debilitating tariffs on his southern neighbor — the flow of migrants being a bargaining chip, in addition to illegal drugs.