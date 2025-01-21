The government plans to introduce a bill that would allow it to disclose the names of businesses using artificial intelligence to engage in malicious activities, such as crimes and human rights violations, officials said Monday.

The planned legislation on dealing with the risks of AI and boosting Japan's international competitiveness on the technology is not expected to include penalties. The government aims to submit the bill to parliament next month.

The bill states that the government can investigate malicious cases that cannot be handled by existing laws and regulations. Based on the results of probes, the government will be able to give direct guidance and advice to businesses and then publicly announce their names.

The legislation also includes raising public awareness and ensuring user safety. The government is considering obliging AI operators to cooperate by providing information.

Investigations under the law would cover cases that could lead to crimes such as cyberattacks and fraud as well as human rights violations such as the promotion of discrimination.

An expert panel, which submitted a proposal for introducing the bill to the government late last year, said Japan should limit legal restrictions related to AI to cases which cannot be addressed by the voluntary efforts of businesses.

The government agreed to the panel's view and concluded that strong regulations such as penalties on offenders should not be introduced because they would undermine businesses.

The bill also calls for a strategic headquarters comprising all cabinet ministers to oversee AI policies, as well as a ministerial post in charge of AI strategy.