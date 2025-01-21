South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attended on Tuesday a Constitutional Court hearing of his impeachment trial where the detained leader may get a chance to argue his case or answer questions over his short-lived bid to impose martial law.

Near the start of the hearing, Yoon said he had worked in public service with "a firm commitment to free democracy," when invited by the acting chief justice, Moon Hyung-bae, to speak.

Dressed in a navy-colored suit with a burgundy tie, Yoon, a career prosecutor before his 2022 election as president, pledged to answer any questions the court might have.