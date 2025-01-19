A ceasefire in Gaza set for Sunday morning was delayed after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Hamas to provide a list of the hostages who were to be released during the day and Hamas said it could not do so for "technical" reasons.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement given at 8:30 a.m. local time, when the ceasefire was meant to take effect, that Hamas was not meeting its obligations and that Israel would continue to attack as long as Hamas did not meet its demands.

The highly-anticipated ceasefire would open the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has upended the Middle East.