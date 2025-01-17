The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to begin offering financial aid of up to ¥3.15 million ($20,200) from 2026 for those looking to study abroad at a higher education institution.

Any Japanese national who is either enrolled in or is set to enter a university or technical college in Japan and whose parents reside in Tokyo will be eligible to apply for the new program. There is no household income limit set for the aid.

“Nurturing global-minded people will lead to the future development of Tokyo,” Gov. Yuriko Koike said in a news conference on Friday. “However, the reality is that studying abroad, itself, is very expensive these days, especially due to the weak yen, so with this, we'd like to give a nudge from behind to those who want to study abroad.