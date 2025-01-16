A 43-year-old man suspected of stabbing two teens at a McDonald’s outlet in Kitakyushu has said he targeted them because he thought they were mocking him, sources close to the investigation revealed Wednesday.

Masanori Hirabaru, who has been re-arrested on a murder charge against a 15-year-old girl in the Dec. 14 incident, confessed he targeted the students, saying, "When we passed each other, our eyes met. I thought I was being mocked." He had been arrested earlier on an attempted murder charge against a boy, also 15.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating the case, suspecting that the anger was triggered by a one-sided grievance.

The Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutor's Office plans to conduct a psychiatric evaluation on Hirabaru to assess his mental state.

According to the sources, Hirabaru admitted during questioning that he had driven to a major road near the fast food restaurant before the incident and passed the two students walking. He also stated that the reason he targeted them was that their eyes met.

However, during later interrogations, he denied any intent to kill either student.

Hirabaru arrived at the restaurant’s parking lot about 15 minutes before the incident, using a back alley. The two students also entered the premises around the same time. The police believe Hirabaru followed the students after their eyes met and watched them enter the building.

At approximately 8:25 p.m., he entered the establishment, approached the students as they stood in line at the register and stabbed them both with a knife.

The female student later died in hospital, and the male student suffered serious injuries.

Translated by The Japan Times