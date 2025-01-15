Officials at Palisades Charter High School, overlooking the Pacific Ocean in West Los Angeles, are pleading for temporary space so they can reopen in-person classes after more than 40% of its structures were damaged by the disastrous wildfires burning up large swaths of Southern California.

"The school is located at the heart of the fire zone, with catastrophic damage on all sides,” Pam Magee, the principal, said in a statement. "Thousands of homes and businesses surrounding the school are no longer standing. We must begin the work of rebuilding.”

Palisades Charter, where the movies Carrie and Freaky Friday were filmed, is one of at least nine schools in Los Angeles County that have sustained serious damage. On Monday, at least 38 schools were closed, leaving nearly 23,000 students at home, according to data provided by the California Department of Education.