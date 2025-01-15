Now that the COVID-19 crisis is over, real estate developers in Japan are actively cultivating a health-conscious workplace market by launching exercise and meal services for tenant companies and office workers.

Through the pandemic, many companies have learned that preparing a workplace environment in which their employees can stay healthy is key to securing talent, people familiar with the situation said.

To meet such demand, Mori Building has been offering yoga and body stretch programs in the shared common space of its Azabudai Hills, a large complex opened in Tokyo's Minato Ward in November 2023, for workers of tenant firms.