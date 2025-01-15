Tokyo police arrested on Tuesday a 46-year old former employee of MUFG Bank for allegedly stealing gold ingots worth ¥260 million from customers’ safe deposit boxes. The case has raised concerns about the security of deposit boxes and the potential impact on the bank’s trustworthiness.

Yukari Imamura, who has admitted to the allegations, is suspected of stealing about 20 kilograms of gold ingots that belonged to two clients of the Nerima branch in Tokyo last September.

At least 60 clients have been victims of the safe deposit box thefts linked to Imamura, with the total damage expected to exceed ¥1 billion, according to the bank's probe.