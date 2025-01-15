As Japan marks the fifth anniversary of the confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, people in the country are still being urged to exercise caution about the novel coronavirus disease.

Waves of infections have continued even after Japan lowered the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as for seasonal influenza, in May 2023.

There have been reports of cases of prolonged COVID-19 aftereffects having an impact on patients' social life.