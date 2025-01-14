South Korea will begin a trial on Tuesday to decide if President Yoon Suk Yeol will be permanently removed from office after his shocking martial law declaration.

The Constitutional Court will hold the first hearing at 2 p.m. local time and review whether to uphold parliament’s decision to impeach Yoon or restore his presidential powers.

The outcome will have major implications for the country’s leadership and future. The court must deliver a final ruling on Yoon’s impeachment by around June 11. If it decides that the impeachment motion is legal and valid, he will be removed from office, triggering a presidential election within 60 days.