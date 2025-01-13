Justin Trudeau says Canada is ready to respond with counter-tariffs against the U.S. if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his threat to begin a trade war in North America.

Speaking on MSNBC’s "Inside With Jen Psaki," the outgoing Canadian prime minister said his government isn’t looking for a trade fight with the new administration but will have to retaliate if the U.S. puts tariffs on Canadian products.

Canada buys more U.S.-made goods than any other country, according to U.S. Commerce Department export data — about $320 billion in the first 11 months of last year. The U.S. trade deficit on goods with Canada was $55 billion during that period.