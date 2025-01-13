With many issues arising from the current electoral system adopted for Japan's House of Representatives, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is keeping a close eye on the idea of introducing a medium constituency plural ballot system.

Talks to rethink the current combination of single-seat constituencies and proportional representation blocs adopted for the all-important lower chamber of the parliament may be ignited during this year's ordinary parliament session set to be convened on Jan. 24, with Ishiba calling for parties to discuss the matter.

The prime minister, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is believed to be eyeing cooperation with opposition parties by using electoral system reform as an opportunity.