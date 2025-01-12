Ukraine said Saturday that it was questioning two wounded soldiers it claimed are North Koreans captured while fighting for Moscow in Russia's Kursk region.
Kyiv, Washington and Seoul have accused nuclear-armed North Korea of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help its ally Russia fight Ukraine.
"Our soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
