Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate Donald Trump for his alleged effort to overturn results of the 2020 election, has left the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors said Saturday in a court filing.

"The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on Jan. 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on Jan. 10," officials said in the document submitted to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, urging her to not extend her order last week blocking the release of Smith's final report.

The statement on Smith was a footnote in the filing to Cannon as she mulls whether to maintain a hold on the special counsel's report on two cases: Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol aimed at halting certification of Joe Biden's victory, and the case of Trump's withholding of classified documents after he left the White House.